Scream on screen - Discover more about Edvard Munch in Mansfield
Marking the 150th anniversary of the artist’s birth, Munch, from documentary company Exhibition on Screen, delves into a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition featuring over 200 of his artworks across Oslo’s Munch Museum and National Gallery. Known worldwide for The Scream, Munch’s artistic legacy extends far beyond his most famous piece, with The Frieze of Life and countless other works offering profound insights into the human condition.
The film takes viewers beyond the surface of Munch’s paintings, exploring the background, symbolism and reasons behind his creations. It offers a chance to learn about the artist’s unconventional methods – such as leaving his paintings exposed to nature’s elements – and his complex personality, marked by humour, strained relationships and extraordinary insight.
The screening takes place in the Mansfield Palace Theatre lounge, a historic venue that began as Mansfield's first purpose-built cinema in 1910.
Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.