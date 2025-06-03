Scream on screen - Discover more about Edvard Munch in Mansfield

Part of The Scream (1893) by Edvard Munch

The fascinating world of Edvard Munch is the subject of a special film being screened at Mansfield Palace Theatre next month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking the 150th anniversary of the artist’s birth, Munch, from documentary company Exhibition on Screen, delves into a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition featuring over 200 of his artworks across Oslo’s Munch Museum and National Gallery. Known worldwide for The Scream, Munch’s artistic legacy extends far beyond his most famous piece, with The Frieze of Life and countless other works offering profound insights into the human condition.

The film takes viewers beyond the surface of Munch’s paintings, exploring the background, symbolism and reasons behind his creations. It offers a chance to learn about the artist’s unconventional methods – such as leaving his paintings exposed to nature’s elements – and his complex personality, marked by humour, strained relationships and extraordinary insight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The screening takes place in the Mansfield Palace Theatre lounge, a historic venue that began as Mansfield's first purpose-built cinema in 1910.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.