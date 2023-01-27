Scottish star performer KT Tunstall to visit Nottingham venue soon on latest tour

KT Tunstall is coming to Nottingham for a show at the Royal Concert Hall (Photo credit: Bella Baby Photography/Cortney Armitage)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, March 10.

BRIT Award winning and Grammy-nominated artiste KT Tunstall is on the road again to promote her latest album NUT.

This is the seventh studio album by the multi-million selling Scot and the last in a trilogy of albums she began recording and releasing in 2016.

Each part of the trilogy relates to the three existential parts of ourselves: KIN = Spirit, WAX = Body, and NUT = Mind.

Tunstall said: ”This will be my first full UK headline tour since the pandemic, and I'm so looking forward to playing a completely different show with a brand new line up of amazing musicians.”Included in that line-up will be the brilliant Andy Burrows [of Razorlight] on drums (who played on NUT). He'll also be opening the gigs with his own excellent show.”

Details: For more on ticket availability to see KT Tunstall, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.