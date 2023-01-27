Scottish star performer KT Tunstall to visit Nottingham venue soon on latest tour
KT Tunstall
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, March 10.
BRIT Award winning and Grammy-nominated artiste KT Tunstall is on the road again to promote her latest album NUT.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is the seventh studio album by the multi-million selling Scot and the last in a trilogy of albums she began recording and releasing in 2016.
Each part of the trilogy relates to the three existential parts of ourselves: KIN = Spirit, WAX = Body, and NUT = Mind.
Tunstall said: ”This will be my first full UK headline tour since the pandemic, and I'm so looking forward to playing a completely different show with a brand new line up of amazing musicians.”Included in that line-up will be the brilliant Andy Burrows [of Razorlight] on drums (who played on NUT). He'll also be opening the gigs with his own excellent show.”
Details: For more on ticket availability to see KT Tunstall, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.
For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.