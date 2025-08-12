Sci-fi, horror and theatre meet on Mansfield stage

An image from a promotional video for The Void

Spine-tingling sci-fi thrills come to Mansfield Palace Theatre next month in the form of The Void.

Eight million miles from Earth, a mysterious distress call crackles through the ether and draws Flint, a haunted space ranger, towards the Odyssey – an ageing research vessel in the grip of a nightmare. Boarding the craft, he finds a failing ship, a missing crew, and a deadly force running out of control. The Void is a chilling sci-fi horror created for the stage, combining powerful illusions, atmospheric projections and a creeping sense of dread.

The show is influenced by films including Alien, The Thing and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Writer and director Ryan Simons said: “What the play explores is fear.

“It's a multimedia show, and that just really adds to the spectacle. We've got scares that are on the screen. We've got scares that are on the stage. And I think that's what's exciting about horror theater. Thehorror is being created 10ft in front of you.

"If you like The Ocean at the End of the Lane, if you like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, if you love films like Alien and The Thing, and you want to see how we bring that together to create something that is a hybrid of the two, come and see the show.”

The creative team includes including Emmy nominated composer Ben Parsons and illusionist team Jay and Joss, who have appeared on Britain's Got Talent.

The Void is recommended for ages 13 and above. It comes to Mansfield on Monday September 22. Tickets cost £19. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.