Say Hello Again to top Neil Diamond tribute show when it visits Notts venues

Hello Again - The Neil Diamond Songbook is not to be missed (Photo credit: Ronny Van Casteren)

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, January 20/Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 20.

​Don’t miss seeing this leading tribute celebration of the life and work of one of the best-selling singer-songwriters of all-time, Neil Diamond, when it comes to two Nottinghamshire venues soon.

Using evocative imagery, video and narration to enhance the magic , this acclaimed production will take you on a musical journey through Neil Diamond’s glittering, hit-packed, 50-year career.

In this exciting live show, you will be transported from the Bang Years to the present day and soon be singing along to all the hits, including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, Hello Again, Love on the Rocks, America and many more.

Details: For more on the performances, you can either go to www.trch.co.uk or www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk