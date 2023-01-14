Say 'Ahoy There' to Fisherman's Friends The Musical at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don't miss Fisherman's Friends: The Musical when the touring show visits Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

Fans will be able to see the hit show at Theatre Royal Nottingham from Tuesday, January 31, to Saturday, February 4.

The world premiere production has recently set sail on a tour of the UK, Ireland and Canada.

This follows a highly successful, sold-out season at Hall for Cornwall, where box office records were smashed, making it the biggest-selling production in Hall for Cornwall’s 25-year history.

The cast for this touring production includes James Gaddas (Casualty, Bad Girls, Coronation Street, The Girls, Billy Elliot) as Jim, Parisa Shahmir (The Snow Queen, The Last Ship and Mamma Mia!) as Alwyn, Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey, Where the Heart Is) as Jago, Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire) as Maggie and Anton Stephans (finalist in The X Factor) as Leadville.

Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical is based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations, Fisherman’s Friends, and the hit 2019 film about their life.

When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they’d sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity.

Nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected their story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury.

Susan Penhaligon and Robert Duncan in a scene from Fisherman's Friends: The Musical (Photo by Pamela Raith)

Packed with sea shanties, Fisherman’s Friends is a feelgood voyage about friendship, community and music.

The show will feature hit songs made famous by the band including Keep Haulin’, Nelson's Blood, No Hopers Jokers & Rogues and many more.

The touring show is directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington with choreography by Matt Cole, and musical direction by James Findlay.

The hit 2019 Fisherman’s Friends movie, with a screenplay by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard and Piers Ashworth delighted fans across the world and starred the likes of Daniel Mays, James Purefoy, Dave Johns and many more, while the sequel film, Fisherman’s Friends: One and All, was released in the UK in August 2022.

Say 'ahoy there' to Fisherman's Friends: The Musical (Photo by Pamela Raith)

The show is aimed at theatregoers aged eight and over.

Tickets cost £25 to £52 plus discounts for Royal Members, under 26s, and groups. For more on availability, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

