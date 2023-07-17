The choir have been busy practising for the concert under the leadership of Nicholas Thorpe since the Easter break, following their much-appreciated performance of GF Handel’s Messiah in March.

The first half comprised some popular choral works, opening with the rich sounds of the Cantique de Jean Racine, by Gabriel Faure, which is one of his earliest works, the words being that of a morning prayer.

The choir also sung Cesar Franck's Panis Angelicus and Mozart's Ave Verum and ended the first half with G F Handel's Zadok the Priest, as a tribute to King Charles.

St Mary's Church, Tickhill. (Photo by: Submitted)

The Recorder Ensemble played some early folk tunes. Pastime with Good Company, Greensleeves and then Allemand by Giles Farnaby. Their second group of tunes featured Handel's Trio Sonata, followed by the Czardas by Vittorio Monti. This later piece was played by Caroline Horne, accompanied by Linda Hepburn-Booth, a very challenging piece, magnificently played that brought rapturous applause from the audience.

Caroline is a music tutor who plays with East Midlands Recorder Orchestra and is an active member of the Society of Recorder Players.

After the interval, the pieces from the choir were from The Sprig of Thyme, a cycle of English, Scottish and Irish folk-songs arranged for mixed voice choir by John Rutter. The collection includes songs in a variety of styles and genres.

The Recorder Ensemble entertained the audience with more folk tunes, including Blow the Wind Southerley, The Lark in the Clear air and Ashokan Farewell. To end the concert, the choir and ensemble performed together and at the conductor's invition the audience joined in with Scarborough Fair, The Gift to be Simple and Dance to your Daddy.

Thanks were given after the concert by Dave Over, Ryton Chorale chairman, to accompanist Jack Pickford and especially to Nicholas.

Both have given the choir great support this year and Nicholas came out of a very brief retirement to see the choir through two very successful concerts at short notice. He now plans to return to his retirement as the chour welcomes new musical director Sierra Farquhar-Wulff, who is currently based at the University of Birmingham.

Ryton Chorale is based in Worksop. Members rehearse on a Monday evening and would welcome new singers.

A spokesman said: “We are a friendly group and would love to see potential members. Our next concert is on November 18, when we will be singing in Southwell Minster with Southwell Choral Society and Burton Joyce Choir and joined by Nottingham Symphony Orchestra.