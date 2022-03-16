Ryton Chorale to perform pair of French classics in latest Worksop concert

The performance gets under way at 7.30pm at The Crossing on Newcastle Street in the town.

Under the baton of conductor Simon Lumby, with the orchestra of English Pro Musica, the choir will be performing two French works – Faure’s Requiem and Gloria by Francis Poulenc.

They are very different in style but both exciting and beautiful.

Tickets are available at £10 (£12 on the door). You can obtain them online from www.rytonchorale.org.uk or you can call them on 01909 476402 or get them from choir members.

