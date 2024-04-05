Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Sierra Farquar-Wulff, who became Musical Director of Ryton Chorale in September 2023 led the choir in a wonderful evening of entertainment.

Sierra is a choir director based in Birmingham, where she recently earned a master's degree in conducting. She began her career in Oregon USA where she initially taught general music qualifying with a bachelor's degree in music education from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami and a master's degree in conducting from the California State University, Fullerton.

From there she came to Birmingham to further her education and career. As well as conducting choirs and orchestras in the States while studying at the University of Birmingham, she conducted the Camerata University Singers and Upper Voices Ensembles.

Ryton Chorale, Pro Musica Quintet and soloist Matthew Pandya

She was supported by Jack Pickford on the organ. Jack who lives in Derbyshire has vast experience in choral singing and now supports the choir as an accompanist.

English Pro Musica Quintet, a professional orchestra based in central England and who perform in a variety of ensembles to full symphony orchestra, once again played for the Five Mystical Songs. The orchestra has performed often with Ryton Chorale, most recently for its 40th anniversary year in 2023.

Soloists for the Requiem were Soprano - Anna Prosser, Contralto - Laura Oldfield, Tenor - Luke Swatman and Bass Baritone - Matthew Pandya. Matthew who is studying at Birmingham Conservatoire, also sang the baritone solo part of the Five Mystical Songs.

Ryton Chorale was formed in 1982 and regularly performs three or four concerts a year in the Worksop and Retford area.

They are looking forward to singing with Pfungstadt Accordian Band at the end of April at the Priory in Worksop. Pfungstadt, in Germany, is twinned with Bassetlaw and the band are visiting the area at the end of the month.

On July 13th, Ryton Chorale's Summer Concert will be held at Retford Town Hall, The programme will include Bavarian Highlands. Six choral songs with piano accompaniment written by Edward Elgar. Tickets will be available shortly from the website.

Practices are held on a Monday Evening at Holy Family School on Netherton Road in Worksop and new members, in all voices, will be made very welcome. While an ability to read music is an advantage, help and support will be given to learn the music.