Russell Watson to celebrate 25 years of his breakthrough in Nottingham

Russell Watson: 'It’s not just a celebration of the past - it’s a new chapter'

Much-loved British tenor Russell Watson is coming to Nottingham to celebrate 25 years since the release of his groundbreaking debut album, The Voice.

The show will see Watson perform some of his best-known tracks and favourite pieces both old and new including Va, pensiero, Nessun Dorma, Caruso, Where My Heart Will Take Me (from Star Trek: Enterprise), plus new songs Shine and Grow. He will be joined by his band and string section.

Reflecting on the upcoming tour, Watson said: “I can hardly believe it’s been 25 years since I released The Voice and embarked on this incredible journey. Looking back, I’m immensely grateful for every experience—performing for royalty, duetting with legends, and connecting with fans around the world.

"This tour is a chance for me to revisit the music that has meant so much to me and to those who’ve been on this journey with me. It’s not just a celebration of the past – it’s a new chapter, and I’m more passionate than ever to bring these songs to life on stage. I can’t wait to share this milestone with everyone in the audience”.

Since his debut, Watson has made history with albums The Voice and Encore, now recognised as the century's top-selling classical albums. His first album alone sold over a million copies in the UK, a feat no other classical artist has matched. He has earned global acclaim, chart-topping success, and platinum certifications from the UK to Australia. Russell is the first UK artist to simultaneously top the US and UK classical charts, and he held a record-breaking 52-week run at number one.

Watson has notched eight top-ten albums, over 7 million album sales worldwide, and 4 Classical Brit Awards. He has also collaborated with legends like Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti and Lionel Richie, and has performed for some of the world’s most distinguished figures, including Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles, Pope John Paul II, three US presidents, and royalty from Japan to Malaysia. He’s sung at the Champions League final, the Commonwealth Games, and in front of 450,000 people at Washington D.C.'s Capitol building.

In addition to his musical career, he has starred in musical theatre productions such as War of the Worlds, Christina, and Chicago. Over two decades in, Russell Watson continues to sell out shows around the world.

He sings at the Royal Concert Hall on November 18. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.