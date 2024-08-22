Russell Watson

Southwell Minster, November 30.

Russell Watson is to perform at the UK's most idyllic abbeys and cathedrals this autumn as part of his Magnificent Buildings Tour, including a concert in the spectacular surroundings of Southwell Minster.

Due to overwhelming popular demand, the celebrated British tenor is set to embark on another highly anticipated tour.

​This tour promises to offer fans an unforgettable experience. Accompanied by his pianist and arranger, Mike Moran, Russell will perform a selection of his most beloved hits, spanning his illustrious career.

This autumn, Russell will also release his highly anticipated autobiography, Encore, out on September 19.

The book provides a raw and moving account of his incredible journey to rehabilitation after battling two brain tumours. It showcases the self-determination and resilience that enabled him to defy the odds, learn to sing again, and return to the stage.

​Russell is also currently recording a brand-new studio at the legendary Abbey Road Studios which is set for release later this year.

Details:

