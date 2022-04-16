Royal treat in store for classical music fans at Nottingham venue later this month

Classical music fans won’t want to miss this first visit to the venue by leading conductor Vasily Petrenko at the helm of the world-famous Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.The concert begins with William Walton’s celebratory Johannesburg Festival Overture, dating from the mid-50s and, in the composer's words, a ‘slightly crazy, non-stop gallop’.Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto tests the soloist’s skills to the limit and taking up the challenge, and making his Nottingham debut, will be the brilliant Israeli pianist, Boris Giltburg.The concert concludes with A London Symphony, the wonderful work by Ralph Vaughan Williams showing the many moods of the titular city at the time the piece was composed, just before World War One.