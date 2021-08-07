Royal Concert Hall show for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 8.
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will play 20 shows across the UK this September and October in their first ever tour as a duo.This follows the release of their acclaimed album Carnage. The tour include a visit to the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham.While they have composed and recorded soundtracks together, and Ellis is a long-term member of The Bad Seeds, Carnage is the first entire album of songs the pair have released.Cave and Ellis’s creative chemistry is rooted in their long history of music making, both as collaborators and as individual artists.They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member. The two have also worked together on numerous film and TV scores.
Details: For more you can see www.trch.co.uk