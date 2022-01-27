Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival to celebrate superhero efforts of healthcare workers

Festival organiser Steve Burns teamed up with the National Emergency Services museum to showcase some of the heritage vehicles to officially launch the 2022 Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival, which returns to Magna between March 3 and 5.

This year’s Festival For Heroes will give beer and music lovers the chance to raise a glass in support of some independently-owned breweries, as well as enjoy live music provided by local bands, as well as some of the best tribute acts in the business.

Proceeds from this year’s festival will be used to support the work of the Rotherham Cancer Care Centre and with a spectacular line of beers and live music performances to enjoy in one of the key dates on South Yorkshire’s social calendar.

Get ready to raise a glass to the 2022 Rotherham Real Ale And Music Festival Picture by Mike Ford.

The festival will feature a diverse range of more than 150 beers, ciders, wines and gins, including vegan friendly and gluten-free brews.

Thursday evening will see Sheffield Ukelele band the Everly Pregnant Brothers take to the Bradfield Brewery stage, located in the festival’s main hall.

The brothers will be joined by Beatles tribute act the Beatleg Bootles. Friday evening will see popular festival favourite The Leathernecks take to the main stage, whilst Saturday promises an afternoon of hard rock featuring bands TowHead, Dead Romantic and At the Arcade before performances from the Fu Fighters and Letz Zep bring the festival to a close.

The festival is also appealing to businesses to help sponsor this year’s event, as well as volunteers to lend a hand behind the bar and during the set up of the festival, whilst once again members of Rotherham CAMRA will host their annual Champion Beer of Yorkshire competition.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support Rotherham Cancer Care Centre which provides support to people who have cancer or been affected by the disease, by providing a range of therapies and counselling sessions designed to improve quality of life.

Steve Burns, festival organiser, said: “With lockdown restrictions now lifted, we wanted to reflect on the sacrifices we have all made over the past two years in a bid to combat the pandemic. Our Festival For Heroes pays tribute to the frontline worker in the healthcare sector and we’re providing anyone who works for the NHS or in care sector with a free entry drink when they visit the festival.

“We also recognised that the brewery sector and live music in particular has been particularly hard hit during the pandemic and this year’s festival offers a chance for beer and music lovers to come together, raise a glass and help to raise funds for a local good cause.

“The Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival has always been entirely volunteer-led and we’d love to hear from anyone who can help us behind the bar during the festival, or during the set up and take down.“

Tickets for the festival are now on sale from selected pubs across South Yorkshire and via the festivals website at https://www.magnarealale.uk