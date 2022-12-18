Ross Noble to bring his Jibber Jabber Jamboree to Nottingham and Sheffield in 2024

Ross Noble is to return to live action with his latest stand-up show

Sheffield City Hall, February 28, 2024/Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, March 7, 2024.

Comedy legend Ross Noble has announced a new 53-date UK stand-up tour for 2023/2024, titled Jibber Jabber Jamboree.

The show marks Noble's 21st solo stand-up tour. To celebrate this milestone, Ross invites audiences to join him for an evening of the sort of inspired nonsense that has cemented his place as the supreme master of stream of conscious freewheeling stand-up.

On what audiences can expect, Ross said: "It will be a playful experience for young and old. Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom.

”Oh, hang on... magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven't thought that through... That's what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven't thought through."

Ross is a former Time Out Award winner for ‘Best Live Stand-Up’ and a Barry Award winner in Australia, with a shedload of other prestigious awards and nominations to boot.

As well as his onstage work, Ross has appeared on numerous UK TV and radio programmes, including Live At The Apollo, QI, Just A Minute, I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue and The Infinite Monkey Cage. Ross has also made 22 appearances on Have I Got News For You.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk