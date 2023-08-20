Romesh Ranganathan is not to be missed at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in 2024

​Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, June 1, 2024.

The stand-up star – one of the biggest names on the British comedy scene – will be making his debut appearance at the city centre venue as part of his Hustle tour in 2024.

After an extended sell-out tour in 2019-22, Romesh Ranganathan is back with a brand new show in which he will be examining the human condition.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are people inherently good? Is charity always a positive thing?

Is hustling the key to success? Or is all this a load of rubbish that we’ve made up to keep people working hard for no reason?

Join Romesh as he examines all of these issues and more, while providing no real answers.

Romesh Ranganathan is one of the best known names in the UK stand-up comedy and TV worlds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is best known for popular shows such as The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation, Rob & Romesh Vs, A League of Their Own, Avoidance, Romantic Getaway, as host of The Weakest Link and his own BBC Sounds and Radio 2 show For The Love of Hip Hop, which boasts its own army of avid listeners.

For more on ticket availability you can go to www.motorpointarena nottingham.com