Roll back the years with comic ace Billy Pearce and co at Mansfield venue

​Remembering Live Variety

By Steve Eyley
​John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Mansfield, March 31.

Remembering Live Variety rolls back the years to good old-fashioned music and laughter, with some of the country's most admired performers.

This production stars hilarious TV comedian Billy Pearce - one of the best loved entertainers of the 80s and 90s, with a huge fan following.

    Billy is all set to deliver side-splitting comedy throughout, with a cheeky wit that has secured him a place as a national treasure.

    With his huge vocal range, popular singer Phil Harrison will bring back the magic of the 60s and 70s with a perfect blend of swing hits and power ballads, with songs from Matt Monro, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Pressley, to name a few.

    The production manager, Lee Newton, spoke of his excitement to begin the tour in Mansfield: “The John Fretwell Complex is a stunning venue and we're very much looking forward to appearing there. The venue's cabaret style and ambiance lends itself beautiful to our show.”

    Joined by a special guest artist, and host compere, this is a night not to be missed.

    Details: Tickets are £15 and can be purchased by calling 01623 847468 or online at www.redshoeentertainment.co.uk

