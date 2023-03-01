Roll back the years with comic ace Billy Pearce and co at Mansfield venue
Remembering Live Variety
John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Mansfield, March 31.
Remembering Live Variety rolls back the years to good old-fashioned music and laughter, with some of the country's most admired performers.
This production stars hilarious TV comedian Billy Pearce - one of the best loved entertainers of the 80s and 90s, with a huge fan following.
Billy is all set to deliver side-splitting comedy throughout, with a cheeky wit that has secured him a place as a national treasure.
With his huge vocal range, popular singer Phil Harrison will bring back the magic of the 60s and 70s with a perfect blend of swing hits and power ballads, with songs from Matt Monro, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Pressley, to name a few.
The production manager, Lee Newton, spoke of his excitement to begin the tour in Mansfield: “The John Fretwell Complex is a stunning venue and we're very much looking forward to appearing there. The venue's cabaret style and ambiance lends itself beautiful to our show.”
Joined by a special guest artist, and host compere, this is a night not to be missed.
Details: Tickets are £15 and can be purchased by calling 01623 847468 or online at www.redshoeentertainment.co.uk
