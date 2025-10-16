Rock with CBeebies' Justin at Nottingham venue

'I like rock‘n’roll music in particular': Justin Fletcher

CBeebies star Justin Fletcher is hitting Nottingham with a new live show – and it’s all about music

Famous for his Bafta Award-winning appearances in hit programmes including Something Special, Justin's House, Gigglebiz and Gigglequiz, Justin and his friends are back, starring in a rocktastic theatre show.

Justin Time To Rock follows Justin and his friends as they put together a rock band. But with so many songs to choose from, they are going to need the audience’s help to choose the best songs to sing and dance to.

The all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza is packed full of well-known songs, lots of dancing, comedy and plenty of rocktastic fun.

Ahead of the tour, Justin spoke about the show, what families can expect, and why music plays such a special part in his life and work.

What can families expect when they come to see Justin Time to Rock!?

Justin Time to Rock is a brand-new story about how me and my friends formed our own band. You’ll hear lots of well-known songs and some brand-new ones too, written especially for the show. Amongst all the fun and laughter, we will need to keep an eye out for the mischievous Rock Lord and his sidekick Vulture, who are out to steal the band’s favourite tunes!

You’ve entertained generations of children on stage. What’s your favourite part about performing live?

Performing live to an excited family audience is such an uplifting and rewarding experience. The moment we run out on the stage, there is a great atmosphere, and the party begins! Our shows are really interactive, and it is great to see many generations of families and friends come together to watch the show and have fun!

What inspired the “rock-tastic” theme for the show?

I’ve always loved music, it’s a very powerful way to express yourself. We wanted to create a show that features lots of different styles of music. I like rock‘n’roll music in particular, because it is great to dance to and has a feel-good factor.

You mentioned there will be some brand-new songs in the show – can you tell us a little about them?

Yes, when we were writing the story about the band, we wanted to include some brand-new songs that that have never been heard before. One of my favourites is a song called Share a Little Sunshine which is all about sharing happiness, kindness and friendship. Sharing these feelings can create a ripple effect through the audience which in turn creates a great atmosphere.

Your shows are famously very interactive - how will audiences be involved this time? Any moves or songs we should practise at home?

There will be lots of well-known action songs to get the party started, so everyone should practice their Hokey Cokey, Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes and an audience favourite Hands Up. There will also be some new songs to dance to including the Bubble Pop Bop!

What do you enjoy about touring?

The opportunity to meet so many of our friends all around the UK and to perform our show to them is pure joy!

What advice would you give to young fans who dream of being on stage or even becoming rock stars themselves?

Always follow your dreams and be yourself. You never know, some of our songs in the show might encourage you to learn a musical instrument, or to sing, or dance, or to write a song. Surround yourself with good people who care for you and have a go!

After all these years on tour, can you share a special on-stage memory?

No two shows are ever the same! There is always plenty of fun and laughter and we have had some wonderful things happen, especially when our audiences are sharing their birthday with us or celebrating life events. Those are the really special moments. We love travelling around the country and meeting our friends and can’t wait to put the band together to sing and dance along to some fabulous party songs with you all, we really hope to see you soon.

Justin Time to Rock comes to the Theatre Royal on Sunday February 1. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.