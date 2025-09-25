Rock veterans team up as The Guilty Men

The Guilty Men comprise Paul Burgess, Neil Cossar, Craig Fletcher, Clive Gregson and Jez Smith (photo: Sara Porter)

Their members have played with the likes of 10cc, Jethro Tull, Richard Thompson and Nanci Griffith – and now The Guilty Men are coming to Sheffield.

In 2021, Clive Gregson of Any Trouble, and a former collaborator with Thompson and Griffith, sat down with Neil Cossar of The Cheaters to write some songs. Several weeks and quite a few songs later, they decided to expand the enterprise from a songwriting workshop to a full-blown band. Clive recruited keyboardist Jez Smith and bassist Craig Fletcher from John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest, and the line-up was completed with the addition of legendary drummer Paul Burgess, who has played with 10cc since 1973, and has also worked with Jethro Tull, The Icicle Works and Camel. They named the band The Guilty Men, and headed into the recording studio.

The resulting album, Invisible Confetti, features 13 new songs recorded in the old-fashioned way: everybody playing live in the studio, intent on catching the moment. Most of the songs were laid down in no more than two or three takes. And with four featured lead vocalists, the album covers a lot of musical bases, rocking along with nods to Americana, country, folk, pop and psychedelia.

The band’s first single Susan’s Back Drinking came with a video by award-winning film director Nigel Dick, who has worked with Britney Spears, Band Aid, Oasis, R.E.M, Cher, Paul McCartney and Tears for Fears. The band’s debut album went Top 50 on the Amazon rock chart.

The Guilty Men play The Greystones on November 2. Visit wegottickets.com to book.