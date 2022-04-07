Rock out when The Story of Guitar Heroes hits the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

The Story Of Guitar Heroes is not to be missed when it comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo: Clarissa Debenham)

Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 27.

One of the UK’s premier live concert experiences, The Story of Guitar Heroes has garnered critical acclaim for its homage to some of the most influential and iconic guitarists from the past 50 years of popular music.Featuring talented world-class musicians and state-of-the-art video projection, the show journeys through five decades, from 1950s rock ‘n’ roll to the most creative and inspirational guitar heroes of the modern era.Expect classic hits from legends including Hank Marvin, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Brian May, Jimmy Page, Mark Knopfler, Slash and more.The Story of Guitar Heroes recreates the unique sounds of each guitar legend with incredible accuracy, utilising no less than 30 authentic guitars.

Details: Grab your tickets online now at mansfieldpalace.co.uk Photo: Clarissa Debenham

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.