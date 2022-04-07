Rock out when The Story of Guitar Heroes hits the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre
The Story Of Guitar Heroes
Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 27.
One of the UK’s premier live concert experiences, The Story of Guitar Heroes has garnered critical acclaim for its homage to some of the most influential and iconic guitarists from the past 50 years of popular music.Featuring talented world-class musicians and state-of-the-art video projection, the show journeys through five decades, from 1950s rock ‘n’ roll to the most creative and inspirational guitar heroes of the modern era.Expect classic hits from legends including Hank Marvin, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Brian May, Jimmy Page, Mark Knopfler, Slash and more.The Story of Guitar Heroes recreates the unique sounds of each guitar legend with incredible accuracy, utilising no less than 30 authentic guitars.
