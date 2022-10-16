Rock legends Iron Maiden to play Nottingham Motorpoint Arena next year

Iron Maiden are to perform at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena next year.

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, July 3.

Iron Maiden will be bringing a new tour to Europe in the summer of 2023, including arena shows in the UK and Ireland.

The Future Past Tour will feature previously unperformed songs from the band’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

The band are currently in North America in the final stages of their spectacular Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, interrupted for two years by Covid with many shows rescheduled twice.

The tour actually started in Tallin, Estonia in May 2018, the first of 139 shows in 33 countries.By the last show in Tampa, Florida on Oct 27 this year the band will have played to more than three million fans on this epic world tour.

Fans will be counting the days until they come to Notts.

Details: For more, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

