Rock For Heroes is back to raise funds for charity - and wow music fans

See the popular fundraising music show Rock For Heroes at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 17.

The highly popular touring rock show is back, still fundraising in support of the military charity Help For Heroes.

The boys and girls are back on the road, celebrating the greatest heroes of rock in this sublime musical spectacle.

Where were you when Bon Jovi was Livin’ on a prayer? Or Prince was drenched in Purple Rain? What about When the Eagles checked in to the Hotel California?

Rock For Heroes transports you back to the memories of hearing these iconic bands for the first time, celebrating the legendary members of The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

Brought to you by a seven-piece live band, this show is full of incredible singers and musicians who will have you laughing out loud while rocking out in the aisles.

Featuring more than 20 classic rock songs, amazing lighting and sound, this show is not to be missed.

Details: To check out ticket availability, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk