Death Cab For Cutie are coming to Nottingham soon (Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine)

​Nottingham Rock City, March 18.

Cult US indie outfit Death Cab for Cutie will be wowing their many fans in the area with an eagerly-awaited gig at the Talbot Street venue.

The band are promoting their brand new tenth studio album Asphalt Meadows. The album was produced by GRAMMY Award-winner John Congleton with singles released so far including Foxglove Through The Clearcut, Roman Candles and Here to Forever.

Formed in 1997, Death Cab for Cutie almost immediately entered the ranks of the era’s definitive bands, fuelled in large part by the remarkable power of co-founder, vocalist, guitarist, and lead songwriter Benjamin Gibbard’s complex, often bittersweet songcraft.

The band made their worldwide popular breakthrough with 2003’s RIAA gold certified Transatlanticism.

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.rock-city.co.uk