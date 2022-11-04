Don't miss Soul Asylum in action later this month at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms.

Since the ‘80s, Soul Asylum have been one of the most inspiring and hardworking bands in the rock scene, known for their raucous but emphatic combination of punk energy, guitar-fuelled firepower and songs that range from aggressive to heartfelt.

With 12 albums, live compilations and a greatest hits collection under their belts, Soul Asylum released Hurry Up And Wait in 2020 to both fan and critical acclaim worldwide, landing the band their highest Billboard Chart position since 1995.

Heading into this year and beyond with more touring and recording on the horizon, the band are refreshed and ready to embrace whatever comes next.

Marking their 30th anniversary this year, Everclear have kicked things up a notch in 2022 as they celebrate the major milestone amidst a career already filled with huge achievements.

Amassing a range of fan favourite hits with the likes of Santa Monica and Father Of Mine, Everclear have sold more than six million records, achieved four gold or platinum albums, and twelve Top 40 Singles alongside a 1998 Grammy nomination.

Releasing their most recent album Black Is The New Black in 2015, Everclear don’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

With the upcoming UK run capping off nearly a full year spent touring, the band will be celebrating their enduring legacy and ongoing appeal as a live band.

Everclear will also be at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on November 14. (Photo credit: Ashley Osborn)

For more on ticket availability, go to rescuerooms.com

