Rising young stars trip the light fantastic on Nottingham Theatre Royal's stage

Carlos Acosta (Photo by Clive Booth)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 28 and 29.

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s new company BRB2 will be visiting the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, as part of its inaugural UK tour.

BRB2 is a new initiative where BRB pro-actively seeks out some of the best young ballet graduates to join a two-year performance programme, providing vital employment for the next generation of exceptional ballet dancers, (aged 18-22) to transition from training into jobs at BRB or other leading ballet companies, impacting the dance sector worldwide.

The show is called Carlos Acosta’s Classical Selection.

Dance legend Carlos Acosta explained: “It is with great pleasure that I present my Classical Selection and introduce you to Birmingham Royal Ballet’s rising stars in our exciting new company, BRB2.”

Some of the best young ballet graduates get their moment in the spotlight in this programme, which includes sparkling classical highlights from Frederick Ashton’s Rhapsody, Carlos’s own temperature-raising Carmen, Bournonville’s delightful La Sylphide, Petipa’s explosive Diana and Actaeon pas de deux, and Carlos’s new interpretation of Fokine’s The Dying Swan, featuring two dancers.

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.uk