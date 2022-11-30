Rising young comic star Babatunde is not to be missed in Nottingham and Sheffield

Nottingham Glee Club, February 2/Sheffield Leadmill, March 5.

Babatunde is one of the fastest rising stars in British comedy and recently appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.After announcing a string of dates for his upcoming Babatunde Aléshé: Babahood UK headline tour, kicking off in January, he has now revealed a host of extra dates, due to phenomenal demand from fans across the country.

A powerhouse performer, his stand-up performances presents a hilariously fresh perspective, oozing charisma while also showcasing impeccable stagecraft and comic timing.

A firm TV favourite, the hugely popular award winning comedian, actor and podcaster has appeared in shows including Guessable (Comedy Central), House of Games (BBC), Sorry I Didn’t Know (ITV), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2) and Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains (Comedy Central).

You may also have seen him in action on Comedians Giving Lectures (Dave) as well as a cast regular in the BAFTA nominated Celebrity Gogglebox (C4).

In 2022, Babatunde’s Mission Imagination podcast series won a prestigious ARIAS Award.

Details: For more on ticket availability to see him in action, you can go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham or www.leadmill.co.uk

