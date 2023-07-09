Rising stars The Murder Capital return to area for September Sheffield gig

The Murder Capital (Photo credit: James Kelly)

​The band has also shared a new video for their track Crying, alongside details of their biggest UK and European tour to date, The Clown’s Reflection Tour.

Crying is taken from Gigi’s Recovery, The Murder Capital’s second album, released earlier this year to huge critical acclaim and commercial success.

The record went to Number 1 in Ireland and the Top 20 in the UK.

2023 has been a breakout year for The Murder Capital. Alongside Gigi’s Recovery, they played a 16-date US tour, as well as appearing at Coachella for the first time.

The band recently headlined The Great Escape in Brighton, and this summer have a packed schedule with more than 30 festival performances including Glastonbury, Primavera, Reading and Leeds, Latitude, Electric Picnic and End Of The Road.

For more on the band, you can go to themurdercapital.com

