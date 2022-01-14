Rising star Dominic Ingham is not to be missed at Sheffield Lescar

Dominic Ingham's forthcoming gig in Sheffield is not to be missed.

Sheffield Lescar, February 23.

Dominic is a violinist, singer and composer who combines violin techniques from his folk and classical background to create a unique way of playing jazz violin.He spent 2018 and 2019 touring with Bonsai, one of the most critically acclaimed young bands on the UK scene, but is now embarking upon a personal journey with his own band.His most recent album is called Role Models and showcases his new quintet, featuring Jonny Mansfield (2018 Kenny Wheeler Jazz Prize winner) on vibraphone, Scottish pianist David Swan, Will Sach (NYC) on bass and Boz Martin-Jones on drums.“These musicians aren’t just my role models, they’re some of my closest friends who I’ll continue to play with for the rest of my life,” says Dominic.These rising stars join Dominic on an adventurous journey through seven of his original compositions.

Details: For more, you can go to dominicingham.com

