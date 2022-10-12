Rising star Cam Cole visits area again on his Albion tour and is not to be missed

Don't miss a gig by Cam Cole at The Corporation in Sheffield and Nottingham Bodega (Photo credit: Kitty Aurora)

The Corporation, Sheffield, November 24/Nottingham Bodega, November 27.

Fans in the area won’t want to miss the chance to see Cam Cole in action next month.

It‘s an exciting time to listen to Cam Cole and follow his journey.

From the streets of Camden in London, his songs, his guitars, his Farmer footdrums and most importantly his followers haven taken him across the world.

Shows in Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, an Irish tour, a 20-date UK tour, a standout performance at Festival Vaiven in Mexico which gained him thousands of new fans at the other end of the world and, most importantly, his first three-month USA tour, where Cam sold out venues in cities he had never been to before, are all part of an incredible journey that only two years ago seemed impossible.

All these experiences have taken Cam’s stagecraft and musicianship to another level.

With new songs in the pipeline that he will debut at the upcoming shows, Cam is ready to bring it back to Albion.

Additionally due to the phenomenal welcome Cam received the last time, three Irish shows have also been added the Albion tour, showing how his appeal continues to spread far and wide.

Details: For more on Cam’s tour dates go to https://camcole.com/