Guest soloist Braimah Kanneh-Mason will appear at Sinfonia Viva's New Year's Eve Gala Concert (Photo by Jake Turney)

The East Midlands-based professional orchestra’s New Year’s Eve appearance at the venue has been popular with local audiences for more than 25 years.

This latest concert will be a double cause for celebration for the orchestra, marking the end of its 40th anniversary year.

Promising a night of popular classical favourites, Sinfonia Viva will again be under the baton of Nicholas Kok and this year will be joined by star violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason.

Braimah is a member of the internationally-renowned family of talented musicians, who are patrons of Sinfonia Viva, and will make his debut with the orchestra, following in the footsteps of siblings Sheku and Jeneba who have previously performed at the annual concert.

Braimah will be performing Meditation from Thais by Massenet, Schindler’s List by John Williams and Zigurnerweisen by Sarasate.

To mark their 40th anniversary, Sinfonia Viva commissioned internationally renowned composer and violinist Preetha Narayanan to create a new work, and the programme will include the second performance of her piece Drifting Tides, which explores mankind’s relationship to nature.

The programme also includes classical favourites such as Walton’s Crown Imperial, Elgar’s Enigma Variations, the much-loved Fantasia on Greensleeves by Vaughan Williams and upbeat waltzes from the ever-popular Strauss, alongside well-loved film scores Vangelis’s Chariots of Fire and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music.

Sinfonia Viva will perform a specially commissioned work written by Preetha Narayanan (Photo by Simon Richardson)

Sinfonia Viva’s principal guest conductor Nicholas Kok said: “This is set to be a very special night at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

“Not only is the Gala Concert a fitting way to say farewell to 2022, it will also mark the end of a very special year for everyone associated with Sinfonia Viva – our 40th anniversary.

“During that time, we have entertained audiences including New Year’s Eve devotees who return year on year alongside new concert goers who are discovering the magic of Sinfonia Viva for the first time.

“We are particularly pleased to be joined this year by the fantastic young violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason and are proud to have the opportunity to showcase such a well-known talent in the orchestral world – especially in his home city of Nottingham.”

He continued: “As always, we are looking forward to creating a wonderful party atmosphere with an evening of beauty, spectacle and theatricality that will include a selection of well-loved show tunes, popular classical music, and Sinfonia Viva’s special 40th anniversary commission.

“And, of course, New Year’s Eve wouldn’t be the same without a selection of favourites from Strauss to whisk you away to the opulent Viennese ballrooms.

“With the always popular 6pm start time and 8.15pm finish, our concert is a wonderful addition to any New Year’s Eve celebrations, and a fitting way to close our 40th anniversary year.”

Tickets cost from £19.50. For more information and booking details, visit https://www.sinfoniaviva.co.uk/Event/new-years-eve-gala-2022