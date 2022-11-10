Rising comic Chris McCausland is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse

Comedian Chris McCausland is coming to Nottingham Playhouse later this month.

You can see this show about life and family, with loads of other nonsense thrown in for good measure, at Nottingham Playhouse on November 19 as part of a national tour which will take in more than 100 venues.

Does life ever become overwhelming? Do you bemoan the stresses and strains of parenthood, a busy career, the rat race or everyday existence?

Well, imagine having all that but being blind too. Chris McCausland is that man.

But luckily for Chris, and for the fans who attend his shows, he has also been gifted with a superb sense of humour and an unbeatable wit.

This allows him not only to examine the funny side in the life he leads, with all its difficulties, but also allows him to express this comedy on the stage. This stand-up show is a must-see event.

Following his debut appearance on Live at the Apollo in 2018, Chris is in great demand and has become a regular face on our televisions, with multiple hit appearances across Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, plus Live at the Apollo.

For more, you can see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

