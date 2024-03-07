Rising comedy star promises a 'Riawakening' when tour reaches the area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham Canalhouse, April 17/Sheffield Leadmill, April 21.

Ria Lina is a highly accomplished comedian, writer, actor and one of the hardest working performers in the

business.After a critically acclaimed stand-out debut on Mock The Week, Ria has quickly become a household name seen regularly on shows such as Have I Got News For You and Late Night Mash.

A hugely admired act on the UK comedy circuit, this multi-award-winning artist commands respect from the moment she walks onstage and delivers with natural ease, energy and fierceness.

Following the global pandemic, Ria Lina, a distinguished scientist and the only Filipina comedian in British

stand-up, unveils a fresh perspective on the world in her new show.

In an extension of her eagerly awaited debut tour, Riawakening, Ria fearlessly tackles the challenges of post-pandemic life, navigating the new normal, relationships in a digital era, the complexities of motherhood, and what it really means to be a woman today.

In December, the show was included in The Telegraph’s list of the ‘10 best comedy shows to see in 2024’.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the shows, go to www.rialina.com