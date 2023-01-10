Riotous drag comedy Death Drop to hit the stage soon at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Cheryl Hole in a scene from Death Drop: Back In The Habit (Photo by Matt Crockett)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, February 14 to 19.

The Sound of Music meets Scary Movie in this jam-packed, riotous comedy.

Death Drop is the hilarious thriller which pays homage to all your favourite horror films, from IT to Scream and everything in-between.

An unwanted visitor to the Convent of St. Babs triggers unnatural happenings that threaten the Sisters’ sacred way of life.

Can they unmask their terrifying tormentor before it’s too late? Or is the call coming from inside the convent?

Legendary stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Jujubee and Cheryl Hole lead an all-drag cast including Victoria Scone, Drag King superstar LoUis CYfer and Celebrity MasterChef, ITV’s Queen of the Night and RuPaul Drag Race UK series three finalist Kitty Scott-Claus, who will be starring as Sister Titus in this hysterical drag comedy.Details: For more on ticket availability for the performances, you can go to www.trch.co.uk