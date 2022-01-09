Ruth Goller will be playing in Sheffield later this year.

The Yellow Arch, Sheffield, March 24.

Ruth Goller’s latest album Skylla came out last summer and shines a long-awaited light on one of the most important musicians to have driven and revolutionised the recent UK jazz and improv scenes.The bassist, vocalist, composer, environmentalist and now solo artist, drew inspiration from deep within to create an original and beautiful piece of work.Hailed by the Guardian for her “thunderous bass-guitar hooks’, Goller – originally from South Tyrol in Italy but now based in London – helped lay the foundation for the UK’s jazz renaissance.She did this while playing in many of its most influential bands, from her years on stage with Acoustic Ladyland and Melt Yourself Down, to more recently Let Spin and Vula Viel, whilst performing and recording with the likes of Kit Downes and Sam Amidon.

Details: For more, go to www.ruthgoller.com

