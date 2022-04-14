With her new live-in-lockdown album The St Buryan Sessions drawing critical raves and appearing on best-of-2021 lists on three continents, Sarah McQuaid is once again preparing to hit the road.The tour coincides with the release of a new video filmed earlier this month at the behest of The Bert Jansch Foundation, as part of their Around The World In 80 Plays project.In what would have been the legendary guitarist and singer-songwriter’s 75th year, the Foundation set three Yamaha LL TransAcoustic guitars travelling around the globe from guitarist to guitarist, each playing a song or tune inspired by Bert. “I was tremendously honoured to be invited to take part,” says Sarah.Ticket prices includes pie and peas. Donations for the local food bank would be gratefully received on the night.