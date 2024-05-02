Retford return soon for talented singer songwriter Sarah McQuaid
St Saviour’s Community Centre, Lidget Lane, Retford, May 18.
The talented performer makes her second appearance at the Pies, Peas and Performances concert series, founded by poet Paul Cookson.
The Cornwall-based singer-songwriter was born in Spain to a Spanish father and American mother.Sarah grew up in Chicago, touring the US and Canada as a member of The Chicago Children’s Choir.
In the mid-1990s, she made her way to Ireland, where her authorship of The Irish DADGAD Guitar Book led to invitations to write regular music columns and reviews for Hot Press magazine and Dublin’s Evening Herald.
In more recent years, she has gained rave reviews for her live performances and her sixth solo album, The St Buryan Sessions, was recorded live in lockdown in the medieval church of St Buryan.
Details: For ticket availability go to https://www.wegottickets.com/event/602381
