Rescue Rooms visit for rising stars Gang Of Youths

Check out Gang Of Youths in Nottingham in September (Photo credit: amyh)

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, September 2

The return of Gang Of Youths with the poetic New Order/Joy Division-inspired single ‘the angel of 8th ave.’ ignited a wave of support that kickstarts a new era in their career in style.It received its first Radio 1 play courtesy of Annie Mac, while Radio X named it as their Record of the Week. Building on that positive momentum, Gang of Youths have revealed details of their upcoming UK tour, which commences in August.Having previously announced a London show at Lafayette, which sold out in 30 seconds, the band will play intimate headline shows in Bristol, Brighton, Nottingham and Glasgow.Formed in Australia in 2011, and relocating to London in 2017, Gang Of Youths have made a big impression with their two albums to date, The Positions (2015) and Go Farther In Lightness (2017).

Details: See rescuerooms.comPhoto credit: amyh

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers .

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.