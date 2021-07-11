Rescue Rooms visit for rising stars Gang Of Youths
Gang Of Youths
Nottingham Rescue Rooms, September 2
The return of Gang Of Youths with the poetic New Order/Joy Division-inspired single ‘the angel of 8th ave.’ ignited a wave of support that kickstarts a new era in their career in style.It received its first Radio 1 play courtesy of Annie Mac, while Radio X named it as their Record of the Week. Building on that positive momentum, Gang of Youths have revealed details of their upcoming UK tour, which commences in August.Having previously announced a London show at Lafayette, which sold out in 30 seconds, the band will play intimate headline shows in Bristol, Brighton, Nottingham and Glasgow.Formed in Australia in 2011, and relocating to London in 2017, Gang Of Youths have made a big impression with their two albums to date, The Positions (2015) and Go Farther In Lightness (2017).
Details: See rescuerooms.comPhoto credit: amyh