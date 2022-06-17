Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, August 18.

Perth’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have released their fifth studio album Night Gnomes and will be touring the UK to promote it later this year.

Following on from 2021’s acclaimed record SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound, this record sees Psychedelic Porn Crumpets explore more sonic influences and creative tangents than before.

Stemming from the curious brain of songwriter Jack McEwan, the album flourishes upon a foundation of beloved psych and classic rock influences; while threads of contemporary and exciting sounds add elevation to the core Psychedelic Porn Crumpets sound.

Jack explained: “All in all, I’m very proud of everyone’s efforts. It’s a step up which is a good direction to be stepping and it’s a good body of work that I’m happy to share with the world.

Details: See https://www.psychedelicporncrumpets.com/ for more.Photo: Tristan McKenzie