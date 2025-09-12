Relive Round the Horne in new theatre show in Mansfield

Classic radio comedy Round the Horne is coming to life on stage in Mansfield next month.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

From 1965 to 1968 there wasn’t a bigger radio programme in Britain than the ground-breaking Round the Horne. For half an hour every Sunday afternoon, audiences of up to 15 million people would gather around the wireless to listen to Kenneth Horne and his merry crew get up to all sorts of mischief. With its infamous movie spoofs and regular characters such as Rambling Sid Rumpo, Charles and Fiona, J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock, and Julian and Sandy, Round the Horne was one of the greatest radio comedy shows of all time, and still endures today, 60 years on.