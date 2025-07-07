Real-life Manhunter shares secrets of catching killers
The Makings of a Murderer 2 features Senior Investigating Officer Colin Sutton, who caught serial killers Levi Bellfield and ‘Night Stalker’ Delroy Grant.
Colin, former head of a Metropolitan Police murder squad, shares the stories of how he tracked down some of the UK’s most notorious murderers.
In this new show, Colin, the inspiration behind the ITV drama series Manhunt, will walk theatregoers through his remarkable career and the experience of chasing and catching serial killers.
The show is recommended for ages 18 and above. It comes to the Majestic Theatre on Saturday September 6. Tickets cost from £28.50 before fees.
Visit majesticretford.org to book.