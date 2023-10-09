News you can trust since 1895
Rare chance to hear magnificent Mahler work in NPO's concert this weekend

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra will launch its 50th birthday season in spectacular style with a concert to remember this weekend.
By Steve Eyley
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
The performance is at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on Sunday, October 15, from 3pm, and features the rare chance to hear Gustav Mahler’s epic Third Symphony.

Voted one of the ten greatest symphonies in a survey of conductors carried out by BBC Music Magazine, it is not often performed because of the huge forces required.

The longest symphony in the regular classical repertoire, the multi-faceted Mahlerian music is spread across six diverse movements and the huge orchestra required to perform it includes eight horns, extra off-stage brass, quadruple woodwind, two harps, and lots of percussion and strings.

Enjoy NPO's performance of Mahler's magnificent Third Symphony this weekend.
    The orchestra will be joined for this concert by alto soloist Sarah Winn, the Notts-based ladies choir Mirabilé Vocal Ensemble and boys from Nottingham High School for this marvellous symphony.

    It will be a very exciting and moving concert and is something not to be missed by classical music lovers in the area.

    Tickets are £20 (stalls), £16 (arena), while it is £5 for any seat for students and children. Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk or via telephone on 0333 666 3366.

    Singer Sarah Winn will be the guest alto soloist in Sunday's concert (Photo credit Hannah Photography)
