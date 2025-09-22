Provocative and thought-provoking comedy star on way to Sheffield and Nottingham

Jim Jefferies has had five Netflix hits

International comedy titan Jim Jefferies is bringing his tour to Sheffield and Nottingham in November.

Born in Australia but forged in the UK’s vibrant comedy scene, Jefferies he has earned a reputation for entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative and thought-provoking comedy.

Jefferies has released ten stand-up specials, including five Netflix hits. His latest, High & Dry (2023), finds him reflecting on newly married life, the laziness of koala bears, the injustices of male pattern baldness and the reason why he’ll never drink again, all delivered with the brutal honesty and wit fans have come to love.

He has also starred in the FX series Legit, which he co-created and produced, and hosted Comedy Central’s The Jim Jefferies Show (2017–2019), known for its bold takes on politics and culture. In 2019, he was named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival, further cementing his status as one of comedy’s most respected voices.

He will also be starring in Jordan Peele’s newest production, Him, alongside Tyriq Withers, Marlon Wayans, and Julia Fox which releases in September 2025. His latest Netflix special, Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy, premiered worldwide in August.

His tour, called Son Of A Carpenter, comes to Sheffield City Hall on November 3 and the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on November 14. Visit myticket.co.uk/artists/jim-jefferies to book.