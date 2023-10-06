Prepare for thrills and chills when Most Haunted hits the stage at Palace Theatre in 2024

Dare you take a trip to the Palace Theatre early next year to see the live version of this smash-hit long-running TV show?The acclaimed worldwide smash hit Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation series and is now bringing you its spine-chilling theatre show.Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, the gang will aim to take you on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life.Yvette and the team present Most Haunted’s All-Time Top Ten Scares, complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.Most Haunted Live will also take the theatrical experience to a new level with audiences heading back to the Victorian age of séances and Ouija boards.