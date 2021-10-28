Powerhouse quartet Coig are not to be missed at Sheffield Greystones

Coig (Photo credit: Kamara Morozuk)

Sheffield Greystones, November 10.

Còig has cemented its status as one of today’s most exciting North American Celtic groups, so don’t miss the chance to see the band in action in the area soon.With a fiery Celtic style as its musical core, Còig offers a fresh and exhilarating mix of traditional tunes, lively instrumentals and contemporary songs performed on more than a dozen instruments (vocals, fiddles, guitar, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles, and more) in a lot of non-traditional ways.Còig boasts a unique mix of four superb talents, featuring the fiddling and step-dancing duo of Chrissy Crowley and Rachel Davis, the musical musings of multi-instrumentalist Darren McMullen, and guest musician Thierry Clouette. Còig are collaborating on new material and are set to release their recording in the spring.Expect the best in trad music, in a non-traditional way.

Photo credit: Kamara Morozuk

