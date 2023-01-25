The session is set to be one of the best skating parties yet, as UV paint is fired from paint blasters around the rink and the DJ plays the latest chart hits.

Kaylie Bickle, assistant operations manager at the National Ice Centre, said: “Our UV Paint Party is going to be the highlight of the year, where skaters can come and glow, shimmer and shine under our disco ball!

"They're an amazing way to have fun with friends and family and get splattered with UV paint while gliding along the ice. Suitable for skaters of all abilities and ages - the National Ice Centre is the place to be next Friday night!”

The UV Paint Party is taking place at the National Ice Centre on Friday, February 3.

Tickets to the UV Paint Party can be booked now via the National Ice Centre’s website at https://www.national-ice-centre.com/whats-on/uv-paint-party-23/

For further information, head to https://www.national-ice-centre.com/

