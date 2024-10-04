Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pop punk icons Sum 41 are heading to Yorkshire as part of a huge tour of the UK and Europe – billed as their last ever dates.

The Grammy-nominated band are heading out on the Tour Of The Setting Sum which see them start in Europe on 21 October before hitting the UK from 26 October for six shows including OVO Wembley Arena and Leeds First Direct Arena.

Support for the UK shows comes from The Bronx and Neck Deep will join for the final EU leg, which ends in Paris, France to an already sold-out crowd of 35,000 fans.

Sum 41 are heading to Yorkshire on their final tour. (Photo: Travis Shinn).

"We are really excited to announce shows in the UK and Europe later this year,” said the band’s Deryck Whibley.

"This forms another leg of our last-ever shows and our fans overseas have been incredible to us over the years, so we can't wait to put on the best show of our lives and go out on a high”

Sum 41 recently released double album, Heaven :x: Hell, out now via Rise Records.

Heaven :x: Hell is the most ambitious album from Sum 41 yet - Heaven is 10 tracks of snarling high energy pop punk, while Hell consists of ten heavy metal anthems spiked with fret-burning solos, thrashing riffs, and fist-pumping hooks.

The band has been straddling the line of pop-punk and metal for their entire career, and Heaven :x: Hell is a testament to their innovative sound and unmatched skill, proving them as pioneers 27 years after the bands inception.

Prior to the release of Heaven :x: Hell, Sum 41 shared "Dopamine", “Landmines”, "Rise Up", and "Waiting On A Twist Of Fate".

"Landmines" was performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live and reached #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. The track also hit the #1 spot at Alternative Radio and Active Rock Radio in Canada.

Tour Of The Setting Sum Dates

28 September – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park^

29 September – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall^

30 September – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

2 October – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

3 October – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater^

5 October – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino^

21 Oct 2024 Den Bosch * Brabanthallen NL (w/ The Bronx) 23 Oct 2024 Brussels ING BEL (w/ The Bronx) 24 Oct 2024 Caen Zenith FR (w/ The Bronx) 26 Oct 2024 Leeds First Direct Arena UK (w/ The Bronx) 27 Oct 2024 Glasgow Hydro UK (w/ The Bronx) 28 Oct 2024 Manchester Co-op Arena UK (w/ The Bronx) 30 Oct 2024 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena UK (w/ The Bronx) 31 Oct 2024 London OVO Wembley Arena UK (w/ The Bronx) 2 Nov 2024 Cardiff Utilita Arena UK (w/ The Bronx) 9 Nov 2024 Lodz Atlas Arena POL (w/ Neck Deep) 10 Nov 2024 Prague O2 CZECH (w/ Neck Deep) 12 Nov 2024 Budapest MVM dome HUN (w/ Neck Deep) 13 Nov 2024 Vienna Stadhalle AUS (w/ Neck Deep) Sat 16 Nov 2024 Bologna Unipol IT (w/ Neck Deep) 17 Nov 2024 Rome Pallazzo Dello Sport IT (w/ Neck Deep) 21 Nov 2024 Geneva Arena CH (w/ Neck Deep) 23 November – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena – SOLD OUT 10 January 2025 Victoria BC, Save On Foods Memorial Centre 11 January 2025 Vancouver BC, Rogers Arena 13 January 2025 Kelowana BC, Prospera Place 16 January 2025 Calgary AB, Scotiabank Saddledome 17 January 2025 Edmonton AB, Rogers Place 18 January 2025 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre 20 January 2025 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Place 23 January 2025 St Catherines, ON Meridian Centre 24 January 2025 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre 25 January 2025 Laval, ON Place Bell 27 January 2025 London, ON Budweiser Gardens 28 January 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

30 January 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

* Festival Appearance

^ with The Interrupters