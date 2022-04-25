Poetry in motion as festival returns to Nottingham after two-year break

Nottingham Poetry Festival is back with a wide range of events, running in the city from May 6 to 15. (Photo by Fabrice Gagos)

This year’s festival will deliver a programme of nationally acclaimed stars, alongside a diverse programme of activities, performances and events from the vibrant homegrown poetry community.

From word walks and performance masterclasses to urban haiku, writing workshops, open mics and poets against racism, there are many ways to experience the festival.

Author and poet Michael Rosen, TS Eliot prizewinner Joelle Taylor, the godfather of modern British poetry Roger McGough and the current British poet laureate Simon Armitage, with his band LYR, are among the headliners coming to the city.

In one of the first appearances by Michael Rosen following his 48 days spent in intensive care with Covid in 2020, the former children’s laureate will be sharing his poems ‘for the child in all of us’ at Metronome on May 12.

‘Safety in Numbers’ is a new collection from Roger McGough which asks ‘What will we have learned from stillness and silence? From sharing, not taking? Waiting not pushing? Whispering not shouting? Dawdling not rushing?’. His show at Djanogly Theatre, Lakeside, on May 14, is not to be missed.

Festival founder, the Nottingham-born Henry Normal, began his career as a stand-up poet and went on to become a co-writer of award-winning TV and film hits including The Royle Family, The Mrs Merton Show and Coogan’s Run, and producer of Gavin and Stacey, Alan Partridge and the Oscar-nominated film Philomena.

Henry will be embarking on an ambitious tour of Nottingham City Libraries, from Aspley and Bulwell to St Anns and Strelley, to deliver his Poetry Hour along with a different guest poet at each location, shining a spotlight on these vital community spaces.

Michael Rosen is among the big names at this year's Nottingham Poetry Festival

He said: “It’s so brilliant to see Nottingham Poetry Festival grow into one of the very best in the country. The community engagement, the energy, the breadth of quality and innovation now rivals any poetry festival in the UK.

"I’m delighted to be performing free shows at the city’s libraries and hope friends old and new will come along and say hello and bring along a poem themselves.”

He will also be bringing an evening of pure escape with stories, jokes and poems featuring favourite poems from his BBC Radio 4 series and his seven poetry collections, at Lakeside, on May 12.

Confetti Media Group continue their long-standing support of the festival. Chief executive Craig Chettle MBE said: “Having co-founded the festival with Henry Normal, it’s so pleasing to see it continue to grow and prosper. It’s a real highlight in Nottingham’s cultural calendar and we’re committed to continuing our support. We’re particularly looking forward to welcoming a number of poets and exciting events to Metronome and Antenna.”

Nottingham Poetry Festival founder Henry Normal will be performing at libraries in the area.

“Confetti and our team of technical experts will once again deliver the live streaming of events, allowing for a far wider audience reach, providing local poets with a greater platform to showcase their work.”

Castle Rock is once again supporting the festival and hopes its pubs will become hubs where people can connect through poetry and even have a go at writing their own with pens, notebooks and prompt sheets on hand.

Liv Auckland, Castle Rock Brewery, said: “It is so exciting to be sponsoring Nottingham Poetry Festival again. The rich creative culture of our city and the wider county is so important to our collective wellbeing and our recovery from the pandemic.

"We hope this year’s festival provides a platform for Nottingham’s poets to share the words we all need to

hear after the past few years.

"For Castle Rock, it’s become more important than ever to work with our communities and seize opportunities for collaboration, and use our pubs as spaces for people to connect.

"It is set to be the best festival yet and we can’t wait to see what comes from it.”

Midlands Mix Up will see poets from Nottingham, Derby and Birmingham swapping places to showcase their own poetry and nominate a ‘Poet to Watch’ from their hometown to perform alongside them.

Casey Bailey, the rapper-poet who wrote The Ballad of Peaky Blinders for the hit BBC series will be representing Birmingham.

Poets off the Endz, a poetry and spoken word platform born from a YouTube series of the same name curated by Jah Digga, an artist in his home city of Nottingham, will present a night of spoken word, poetry and live music.

A Poetry Takeaway Van will serve up personalised poetry performed and wrapped to take away from Sneinton Market while people will be invited to record a message of hope at the After Life benches donated by Netflix as a place for people to chat and reflect.

Festival director Anne Holloway concluded: “We are all poets. A poem isn’t a certain number of words or lines or stanzas. A poem is a moment noticed, sometimes shared.

"Some of us use words, some of us use images, music or song, paint or chalk or food, or a mobile phone, or kicking a ball, or swimming, or smiling at someone on the street. It’s all about connecting.

“For some people a poem might be getting out of bed and letting their feet connect with the

floor. You don’t have to be a poet to enjoy poetry so come along and get involved!”

Early booking is recommended for the headline acts, while the majority of events are free or low cost.