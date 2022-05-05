An Evening with Richard C Bower & Guests

Having worked hard behind the scenes to make this festival happen, Mansfield Town FCs official poet Richard C. Bower, will be headlining the evening which will be hosted by Andy Whittaker, co-author of The Art Of Being Brilliant, and which will also include poetry by local poets Phoebe Cox, from Warsop, and Emily Vanseizenberg.

Bower is an award-winning writer, poet, and journalist, who has previously worked with the BBC, and he and his work have recently been celebrated as part of the first Nottinghamshire Day.

The event, An Evening with Richard C Bower & Guests, part of Nottingham Poetry Festival, takes place on Sunday, May 15, from 7.30-9.30pm at the Toffee Hut, Regent Street, Mansfield town centre.

There will be a Q&A session with the authors after the poetry.