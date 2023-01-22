Christ Church, Sheffield, February 23.

Harry Baker is a poet, mathematician, stand-up comedian and writer.

Advertisement

Since becoming the youngest ever World Poetry Slam Champion in 2012, the last ten years have seen him perform all over the world, from a sold-out Dubai Opera House alongside Simon Armitage and Carol Ann Duffy, to becoming a firm festival favourite at the likes of Glastonbury.

Harry Baker (Photo credit: Dan Pick)

Most Popular

His work has been seen by more than five million people and translated into over 20 different languages.

Harry’s versatility has meant he has been as (un)comfortable rising to the top of the UK’s rap battle scene as he has becoming a regular contributor to BBC Radio’s Pause For Thought.

Advertisement

After his previous solo tour was extended three times due to popular demand/a global pandemic, Harry Baker is bringing his brand new show Unashamed all across the UK.

Harry Baker’s heart and humour has been watched by millions online and allowed him to perform all over the world.

Advertisement

From reviewing toilet seats online to writing falafel-based diss tracks for Chris Evans, he’s back on stage with his most honest, playful, unashamedly Harry Baker-y show yet.

Details: For more, see harrybaker.co

Advertisement