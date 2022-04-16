Podcast sensations the Two Mr Ps to spread glee in Nottingham on live tour date

Teaching and podcasting sensations the Two Mr Ps will bring their award-winning podcast to the area soon as part of a string of live dates.Get ready for Two Mr Ps in a Podcast (Live).Brothers Lee and Adam Parkinson will delight audience members with hilarious stories from their experiences of teaching on the front line in the nation’s primary schools, reminisce on their own childhood school days and celebrate the never-dull world of education.In the weekly episodes, the Two Mr Ps share all of the uproarious ins and outs of life in a modern day classroom, awkward parents’ evenings, funny smells and spelling list blunders, while reading out cringe-inducing classroom confessions sent in by fellow teachers and interviewing a wide range of celebrity guests.