See writer Bridie Squires perform Casino Zero at Nottingham Playhouse's Amplify Festival.

Nottingham Playhouse, October 18 to 21.

There will be an exciting line-up at this year’s festival, with something for everyone.

The festival is an annual celebration of artists from across the Midlands and features new work, work in progress and scratch productions, workshops for artists and more.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among this year’s treats is Batman (aka Naomi’s Death Show), October 18. Written by Naomi Westerman, this is an interactive live storytelling piece, which is completely true. The play explores the author’s personal experience of parental death and bereavement, satirises the true crime genre, and looks at how love can save us or condemn us.

Casino Zero (October 18) is writer/performer Bridie Squires’s (pictured) tale of minimum wage, grief and addiction. Inspired by two years of night shifts working as a croupier in a casino just around the corner from the Playhouse, it highlights the social issues of gambling culture, caricaturing the industry through the eyes of a female, working-class writer from Nottingham.

You can also enjoy Work.txt (October 19), performed entirely by the audience about the gig economy,

Details: For more on Amplify Festival, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk